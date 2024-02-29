Removed TTCB treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo – I'm being penalised for doing the right thing

"I did the right thing and I am penalised for doing the right thing," is what Kiswah Chaitoo said after being removed as the TT Cricket Board treasurer.

A special general meeting (SGM) was held on Wednesday at the board's office in Couva where board members met to move a motion of no confidence against Chaitoo.

Chaitoo said what occurred on Wednesday night was not a shock to him. He told Newsday, "What happened last night (Wednesday) is not a surprise to me...as a professional accountant who is guided and who operates within the Institute of the Chartered Account Code of Ethics, I am bounded by the integrity code."

In December, Chaitoo revealed that approximately $500,000 was allegedly misused over a five-year period within the TTCB. An employee has since resigned following the revelation.

Chaitoo was removed after 35 voted in favour and 12 voted against it. For Chaitoo to be released from his position, at least two-thirds of the members needed to vote for him to be sent home.

Chaitoo, an experienced forensic accountant, said he wanted to be ethical and decided to report the matter to the Fraud Squad.

After Chaitoo made the report, the executive of the TTCB held a meeting on January 10, where a motion of no confidence was moved with nine of the 11 members voting for the motion, one voted against and the other abstained.

The January 10 meeting was followed by the Wednesday night SGM, as Chaitoo could only be sent home if the board votes, not just the executive.

Chaitoo said those who follow the integrity code must act in the public interest, in accordance with the public trust placed in them and in the interest of the profession.

Chaitoo wanted to keep the TTCB above board. "I had an obligation to the public because we use public funds from Cricket West Indies, from the Prime Minister's Sports and Culture Fund, from SporTT (Sports Company of TT), from companies that would have sacrificed probably paying a bonus to the staff to give the TT Cricket Board money. There is absolutely no way I could be part of anything that does not expose wrongdoing."

He is considering the legal route. Chaitoo said, "Based on counsel's advice both motions (on January 10 and Wednesday) are unlawful."

Asked more about any legal options he would be contemplating, Chaitoo said, "There are options that would be available to me...I will over, maybe the next 24 hours, decide in consultation with others what is the best course of action for me in light of all that has transpired so far."

Chaitoo said he has been involved in cricket for over 30 years, which includes being an executive member of Yorkshire Cricket Club locally. He wants to continue to serve TT cricket in some capacity.