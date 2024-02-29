Paria victims' families must now wait

Family and friends of the four divers who died in the Paria tragedy during a walk in Couva to mark the second anniversary of their deaths on Saturday. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: As sad as the Paria tragedy is, it is a classic example of how political interference could muddy the chances of unsuspecting vulnerable people who could have benefited from humanitarian consideration.

Following the accident, the Prime Minister announced the formation of a technical team from within the energy industry to conduct an investigation.

Even before this announcement, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) was mobilising its own team to do an investigation, as required by law.

Dr Rowley's plan to deal with this matter was rejected by relatives of the deceased divers, presumably on the advice of politicians and trade unions.

The narrative was that such a technical investigating team would be used to “cover up” the tracks of those responsible for the mishap, even to the extent of sweeping the entire episode under the proverbial carpet. The demand was for an independent commission of enquiry (CoE).

Well, they got what was demanded.

Now they must await the judicial process, however long it takes, for the DPP to initiate it. Had the families accepted the route about to be taken by Government, it is my view that would have made way for all kinds of permutations including ex-gratia compensation.

Contrary to what others think, I believe Rowley showed sympathy for the families of the divers when he suggested a technical investigating team rather than a CoE.

CoEs are not cheap. They are also long-drawn-out exercises whose recommendations on culpability will still have to go through the legal process before any prosecution can emerge. This is no secret. We have scores of CoEs to back up the claim.

I cannot remember any individual or group receiving compensation based on the findings of a CoE, and I am willing to stand corrected if anyone can disprove what I am saying. What I do know is that CoEs, including the one just concluded, are a minefield for legal practitioners.

Politicians and trade-union leaders are aware of the history of CoEs, so why then were they so vociferous in their demand for a CoE?

Those politicians, however clothed, have misled the families of the Paria tragedy. After spending $15.5 million on the CoE, they are now crowing about compensation. Fellas, give me a break!

It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that sending the findings of the Paria CoE to the DPP was proof that there is a disconnect between officialdom and ordinary citizens. There is no such disconnect. The CoE recommended that Paria be prosecuted. The DPP is saying that what transpired at the enquiry did not reach the standard of evidence required for criminal prosecution.

Remember, the DPP is the sole authority to make such a determination.

I believe there is still hope for an amicable settlement once the families recognise that they were misled by the politicians.

Redemption is possible in this season of Lent. Seek a meeting with Dr Rowley and apologise for the arrogance of the political rhetoric and let us move on. Surely, we all share the grief of that tragedy.

HARRY PARTAP

Tableland