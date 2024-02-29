Palmyra man, 42, reported missing

The police are calling on the public for help in locating a 42-year-old man from south Trinidad who has been reported missing for the past three weeks.

On Thursday, a police statement said Clint Garry Maitlan-Wilson of Palmyra Village was last seen on February 8.

No further information was given.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Ste Madeleine police station at 653-1023 or any other police station. People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).