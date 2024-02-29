Members question removal of Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board treasurer

Chairman of the North Zone Winston Sobers. - (FILE)

BOARD members who wanted treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo to keep his position are saddened people voted to remove him. They are also questioning if the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) constitution was followed at the special general meeting (SGM) on Wednesday and one member raised eyebrows about a private meeting held among a select few, minutes before the SGM was held.

Chaitoo out as treasurer

The SGM was held at the board's office in Couva. Board members met to move a motion of no confidence against Chaitoo.

In December, Chaitoo revealed that approximately $500,000 was allegedly misused over a five-year period. An employee has since resigned following the revelation.

For Chaitoo to be removed, two-thirds needed to be in favour of it. At the end of the voting process on Wednesday, 35 wanted him to leave and 12 were against, which is more than two-thirds.

Chaitoo, an experienced forensic accountant, said he wanted to be ethical, protect his name and decided to report the matter to the Fraud Squad.

After Chaitoo made the report, the executive of the TTCB held a meeting on January 10, where a motion of no confidence was moved with nine of the 11 members voting for the motion, one voted against and the other abstained.

The January 10 meeting was followed by the Wednesday night SGM, as Chaitoo could only be sent home if the board votes, not just the executive.

Meeting before meeting

Board member A, who chose to remain anonymous, said there was unusual activity before the SGM at 6 pm as certain members held a private meeting.

He said, "A meeting was held just before the meeting (SGM)...when it was 5.55 pm all of them came downstairs. Whatever transpired in that meeting they were prepared to vote and remove him. It was a collaborative effort and a foregone conclusion even before the meeting started to remove the treasurer of the board."

Board member A said over 30 members were involved in the pre-meeting.

TTCB consitution

Under Article 22 - Sanctions, of the TTCB constitution, said a matter must first be attempted to be resolved through a disciplinary committee.

Article (I) says, "Any member of the board or its committees who conducts himself in a manner which is likely to bring the board into disrepute shall be referred to the National Disciplinary Committee."

Failing that, the member may face a motion of no confidence.

Part II of Article 22 - Sanctions, says, "In cases of serious misconduct, the member may face a motion of no confidence, which must be passed at the general meeting of the board by a two-thirds majority vote."

Member A said during the meeting the facilitators "skipped section 22 (I) of the constitution and went straight to 22 (II) and asked the board members to determine that this man (Chaitoo) committed serious misconduct, which is unfair to him because he was not given a proper opportunity to be represented."

Member A said Chaitoo requested that his attorney attend the meeting, but he was turned down.

"The procedure is wrong...that whole process was flawed," member A said.

Another board member (C) agreed with member A. Member C said, "According to Chaitoo, last night the process was a flawed process, to first raise a motion of no confidence against him at the executive."

Member C said Chaitoo should consider his legal options.

"I think Chaitoo has serious ground to stand on legally and as a said before we need to look into these members and what they are benefitting from the TTCB to put cricket on the second burner and not on the forefront."

Sad day for cricket, a bad look

Chairman of the North Zone Cricket Council Winston Sobers, who said he voted for Chaitoo to remain as TTCB treasurer, was disappointed after what took place on Wednesday night.

"I think it is a travesty," Sobers said.

Sobers said Chaitoo was sent packing for doing the right thing. "Why would you get rid of the whistle-blower...we had a perfect opportunity last night to show not only the sponsors, who have lost confidence in the cricket board, but to the general public that we are behind the treasurer on this issue and to find the culprit or culprits in this whole alleged fraud.

"I am extremely disappointed in the situation and I am thinking now that sponsors and members of the public will look at the cricket board now as a dishonest organisation."

A former board member (B) was also hurt after hearing that Chaitoo was removed."I don't think anybody sign secrecy, it is not a lodge. I believe the treasurer is a scapegoat, he has been used like that and it is extremely unfair."

The former member said the $500,000 could have been used to develop cricket. "This money could have been used to help clubs and now it just disappear into thin air. From that aspect it is very disappointing."

The situation does not give the TTCB a clean image. "It will have an adverse effect," former member B said.

He said local cricket can still have a future. "I would not give up on cricket so quickly," he said, before urging those involved to return the money.

Member C said, "It is really a sad day for cricket and I think a deeper investigation needs to be done within the TT Cricket Board to see what is taking place internally."