Marchin Patriots land WI U19 star Jewel Andrew

West Indies under-19 wicket-keeper/batsman Jewel Andrew (L) and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots captain and club president, Adrian Ali (R). Patriots announced the signing of Andrew for the ongoing 2024 TTCB National League Premiership I season on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Adrian Ali. -

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I leaders Bess Motors Marchin Patriots have taken full advantage of the break in the ongoing West Indies four-day regional championship by adding West Indies under-19 player Jewel Andrew to their roster.

On the weekend in Charlieville, the Patriots surged to the top of the eight-team Premiership table with a resounding innings and 104-run victory over the cellar-placed Merry Boys.

With the regional four-day championship observing a two-week break, the Patriots further signalled their intent to pursue the league title when they announced the signing of the 17-year-old wicket-keeper/batsman on Wednesday.

"We are absolutely thrilled to give a grand and enthusiastic welcome to the exceptional young star, Antiguan Jewel Andrew, as he proudly joins the esteemed Bess Motors Marchin Patriots," a social media post by the Patriots said.

"With great excitement and anticipation, we eagerly await the remarkable talent and boundless potential he will bring to the team. Here is to a future filled with success, achievements and unforgettable moments together."

At the January-February 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) under-19 Cricket World Cup, Andrew was one of the most outstanding performers for the young Caribbean team. He finished the tournament with 207 runs from five matches, with an impressive average of 69 – the highest of all batsmen in the tournament.

In West Indies' opening game of the tournament against hosts South Africa on January 19, Andrew showed off his talent and stroke-making ability with a brilliant knock of 130 off just 96 balls – the third-highest score in the tournament.

The young Windies lost to South Africa by 31 runs, while their run in the tournament came to an end at the Super Six stage.

More recently, Andrew showed his capability against the red ball, as he rattled off scores of 87 and 48 for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes versus TT Red Force in the third round of the regional four-day competition at Warner Park, St Kitts last week. Leeward Islands got a four-wicket win in the contest and are currently second behind leaders Windward Islands Volcanoes in the eight-team regional championship standings.

Patriots captain and club president Adrian Ali said Andrew will make his debut for the Chalieville club this weekend when they make a visit to the Premiership defending champions QPCC.