Bad response to crime

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The recent shooting of a schoolboy is very tragic and regretted, and no stone should be left unturned to resolve the issue of this and all other gun-related violent crimes.

Unfortunately, we are bombarded by inappropriate responses while little or no attempts are made to address the core issue of ready access to illegal arms and ammunition.

Those quick responses merely seek to kick the can further down the road. The relocation of the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra unequivocally demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such responses.

In addressing the core issue of ready and easy access to ammunition and arms, the cumulative costs to our country, however measured, are indeed far less than that which is currently incurred.

Benefits can be easily identified in business, trade, tourism as well as in the safety and security of both visitors and citizenry in general. Additionally, increasingly there is evidence that the associated reduction in mental stress benefits all activities across all communities.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

St Joseph