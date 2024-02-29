5 Cedros fishermen missing at sea

FIVE fishermen from Cedros who went out at sea on February 24 have been reported missing.

Missing are captain Davanand Seepaul, 35, his father David Seepaul, 60, and three other residents Shiva Seepersad, Jeremiah Pasqual and Braiyer Gonzales Ali.

The police said the group left Fullerton Beach, Cedros, in a boat named Amanda.

That was the last time their families heard from them. The boat has also been reported missing.

The families reported that the men are accustomed to going out in the Gulf of Paria and know the area.

On February 29, members of the NGO the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat joined other fishermen and the Coast Guard to search for the missing men.