2 held after robbery in Couva, getaway SUV seized

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Central Division police have arrested two men and seized an SUV in the division on February 28 after responding to a report of robbery with violence.

A police statement on February 29 said the officers, acting on a tip-off in connection with a report of a robbery with violence that occurred in the Couva district on February 28, went to Maraj Lane in Freeport and arrested the suspects, 26 and 33, both of Freeport.

The officers were doing anti-crime exercises in the Couva and Freeport Police districts between 10 am and 2 pm when they got the tip-off.

The officers also seized a dark-coloured Kia Sportage SUV, allegedly used in the robbery.

The SUV was taken and lodged at the Couva police station.

Snr Supt Simon, Supts Gyan and Baird, ASP Ablacksingh, Insps Sylvan and Stewart led the exercise, which Sgt Nelson and Cpl Hall supervised.

It also included members of the Couva CID and Central Division Task Force, Area South.

Investigations are ongoing.