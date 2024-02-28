Wharfe for next TTFA president

THE EDITOR: I endorse Colin Wharfe for the post of president in the TTFA elections on April 13. Let’s give credit where it is due. The FIFA-appointed normalisation committee has resuscitated football in TT and Robert Hadad and his team have silenced their critics with outstanding football administration.

Every successful national team around the world has a functioning domestic competition. England has the Premier League, Spain has La Liga, the US has the MLS.

So, for TT’s national team to be successful we must have a functioning domestic football competition, and we must praise Jack Warner for taking that leap of faith. The NC under Wharfe's leadership has done just that, in a short space of time.

It has delivered an excellent business model in the form of the TT Premier Football League. For a long time we have used the Scottish Premier League as inspiration, and that self-sustaining model is what will allow the league to grow in popularity and pay for itself in the process.

The success has overflowed into the national team’s performance in the recent Concacaf competitions, our players have secured overseas transfers, fans are packing our grounds, the local sport fraternity is being employed. If you cannot make it to Point Fortin, you can watch it on TTT.

New clubs, rivalries are being developed and we’re connecting with the communities again. There was time in the Pro League, some venues had more match officials than fans and that is a thing of the past now, because fans are patronising matches.

This is amazing! Wharfe has demonstrated phenomenal leadership in his short tenure. Long may it continue and kudos to him. May I suggest when he becomes president, God willing, that he adds improving facilities, world class pitches, goal-line technology and creating our own TTPFL ball to his objectives and achievements.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas