TTUTA condemns early-morning arson at Toco Secondary

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) is calling on authorities to launch an immediate investigate and find the culprits responsible for the fire at Toco Secondary School on Wednesday morning, which left some classrooms damaged.

No one was injured in the fire, which is believed to have been started overnight.

Classes were cancelled before the start of the school day. It is uncertain when they will resume and how affected classes will be accommodated.

Students, parents and teachers have called on the school and the Education Ministry in recent years for major upgrades to the entire school.

TTUTA put out a statement on Wednesday afternoon, condemning in "the strongest possible terms, the malicious and criminal attack on the Toco Secondary School and, by extension, the Toco Community."

TTUTA, it said, "will not condone any action which disrupts and threatens effective administration of the teaching and learning process."

TTUTA also asked the police and fire services to do "a speedy investigation, leading to the arrest and prosecution (of the perpetrators)."

The union, it said, "calls on the Ministry of Education to immediately effect repairs and/or construction to minimise the disruption of classes affected."

The school announced its closure for the day before classes were scheduled to begin this morning.

Newsday understands some classrooms were damaged, as well as the cafeteria, from which small items like snacks were taken.