TTFA apologises to fans left outside Hasely Crawford Stadium

Football fans unable to get into the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Tuesday night. -

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) apologised to fans after scores of them were left outside the Hasely Crawford Stadium on February 27.

A media release from the TTFA after the match ended said, "Trinidad and Tobago Football Association would like to offer our apologies to all fans who were not able to access the Concacaf Men's Under-20 qualifier between TT and Canada on Tuesday 27 February 2024 due to safety and control challenges at the entrance gate."

A lack of fire officers led to the issue.

The TTFA has launched an in-depth review and said it would ensure the necessary steps are taken to "facilitate a smooth and friendly fan experience at our upcoming (senior) friendly versus Jamaica and World Cup qualifiers beginning in June at home to Grenada."

The TTFA thanked the fans for showing up.

"There were patrons with tickets who were allowed entry on Tuesday evening and we thank you for your overwhelming support as the crowd...is the largest recorded at a home Under-20 qualifier, surpassing even the matches in 2009 when TT qualified for the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

"We would like to thank the fans once again for their tremendous support over the recent matches."

If any ticket holders did not get the opportunity to show their tickets to enter the match on Tuesday night, the TTFA said the physical and/or unscanned digital tickets will be valid for the men's senior football friendly versus Jamaica on Sunday at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar from 4 pm.

This reporter arrived at the stadium at half-time to see fans being told nobody else would be permitted into the Mucurapo venue.

People kept relatively calm, but some openly stated their disappointment.

Aggravated fans could only cool down by buying drinks and popcorn from vendors trying to capitalise on a sale.

While fans remained outside, seats in the stadium remained empty. Newsday was reliably informed that the covered stands were almost full, but only a few hundred people were in the uncovered section, where there was space for all those outside to get a seat.

Over 7,000 atttended the match at the stadium, which has a capacity of over 20,000.

Canada won the match 3-0 and TT's dream of qualifying for the 2024 Concacaf Championships ended on Tuesday.