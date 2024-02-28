TTCB removes whistle-blower Kiswah Chaitoo as treasurer

TT Cricket Board treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo - File photo courtesy TTCB

Kiswah Chaitoo has been removed as treasurer of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board following a special general meeting held at the board's office in Couva, on Wednesday night.

Board members met to move a motion of no confidence against Chaitoo.

In December, Chaitoo revealed that approximately $500,000 was allegedly misused over a five-year period. An employee has since resigned following the revelation.

For Chaitoo to be removed, two-thirds needed to be in favour of it. At the end of the voting process, 35 wanted him to leave and 12 were against, which is more than two-thirds.

Chaitoo, an experienced forensic accountant, said he wanted to protect his name and reported the matter to the Fraud Squad.

After Chaitoo made the report, the executive of the TTCB held a meeting on January 10, where a motion of no confidence was moved with nine of the 11 members voting for the motion, one voted against and the other abstained.

This was followed by the meeting on Wednesday night, as Chaitoo could only be sent home if the board votes, not only the executive.

On Tuesday, a newspaper reported that the TTCB was issued a pre-action protocol letter from three zones – Central, North and South West – urging the executive to reconsider and/or suspend Wednesday's meeting until an “independent investigation” is done.

It also said if the meeting was held, they would be seeking “injunctive relief.”