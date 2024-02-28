New event space opens in Couva

Exterior view of the Dennis P Ramdhan Complex. - Photo courtesy Dennis P Ramdhan Group of Companies.

A new entertainment complex that can hold 500 people was opened in Mc Bean, Couva, on February 24.

A statement on February 28 said it took 15 years to create the event space, which is outfitted with modern amenities, has a contemporary design and is fully furnished.

The complex has three floors and a rooftop area. It was designed to facilitate both corporate and social events. The release says it is hoped the space will service people from the South/Central area and across Trinidad and Tobago.

The building is named the Dennis P Ramdhan Complex after its owner, central businessman Dennis Ramdhan.

Anastacia Hackshaw, the building manager, said she was delighted to unveil the complex, saying it offers a new standard in event hosting.

"Our vision is to provide a platform where we can deepen relationships with event vendors and where memories are made for our clients."

She said the complex is designed to inspire creativity and elevate gatherings of all kinds.

"It offers a versatile space, adaptable to any occasion, from corporate conferences and product launches to weddings and cultural celebrations. It will redefine the way events are hosted and experienced."