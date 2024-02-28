Mt Hope doctors save my life

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: On January 26 I went to the A&E Department at Mt Hope at about 9 am as a critical patient. With my oxygen level at its lowest, blood pressure dropping and potassium level at its lowest, I was attended to immediately.

The nurses and doctors worked eagerly to try to stabilised me. After they caringly attended to me I was sent for an urgent CT scan, which revealed massive blood clots in both lungs. I was kept for four days in Emergency under careful watch until I was stabilised to be transferred to a ward.

I was sent to Adult Surgical 2, thoracic. I spent 17 days there. I was treated with utmost care by my team of doctors, nurses, student nurses, PCAs (patient care assistants) and cleaners. I must mention Dr Mohammed and his team of doctors, Dr Ramdass, Dr Gomez and others.

I want Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to know that we have very good doctors in this country who need to be talked about from time to time. And I can speak from my experience.

May God continue to bless those doctors and nurses who work very hard to save lives. I thank God that my life was saved. Kudos to the the team of doctors.

SABRINA WILLIAMS-PHILLIPS

via e-mail