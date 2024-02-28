Love Is Ah Wuk! premieres at Queen's Hall

Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh -

RS/RR Productions will present a new comedy, Love Is Ah Wuk! at the Queen's Hall on March 2 and 3.

A media release said, Love Is Ah Wuk! is written by Ricardo Samuel, who wrote the award-winning play Men Are Dogs! and other hit plays like The Naughty Minister, Ladies' Room and the recent hit Dis Little Piggy Is Tired.

Love Is Ah Wuk! takes you on an adventure, where six hapless souls seek solace from life's chaos in a charming beach home in Tobago. With secrets abound and desires running wild, get ready for a rollercoaster of passion, betrayal, and redemption. Brace yourselves for the uproarious twists and turns as jealousy sparks, hate brews, love blossoms, and failing marriages hang on for dear life. Prepare to be captivated as the intertwined lives of these individuals unravel amidst a whirlwind of hilarity, suspense, romance, and unexpected revelations, the release said.

The plays features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Zoë Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Natasha Lake, Leslie Ann Lavine, and Nicholas Subero.

Love Is Ah Wuk! is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

Tickets are available at all advertised outlets, online, and the Queen's Hall Box Office.

For further info, tickets, and reservations, call 376-5699, 481-2185, 338-6024, or 744-7581.