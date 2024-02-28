Fans turned away from stadium at TT U20 vs Canada match

TT U20 Derrel Garcia, right, gets past Canada’s U20 Theo Rigopoulos, during the Concacaf U20 qualifiers match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on February 27. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

SCORES of football fans were frustrated on Tuesday night as they were turned away by officials at the entrance of the Hasely Crawford Stadium for the Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifying match between Trinidad and Tobago and Canada.

This reporter arrived at the venue at half-time to see fans being told that nobody else would be permitted in the Mucurapo venue.

Patrons were told that because of a limited number of fire officers, they could not allow more fans to enter.

People kept relatively calm, but some openly stated their disappointment.

Aggravated fans could only cool down by buying drinks and popcorn from vendors trying to capitalise on a sale.

While fans remained outside the seats in the stadium remained empty. Newsday was reliably informed that the covered stands were almost full, but only a few hundred people were in the uncovered section with space for all those outside to get a seat.

Canada won the match 3-0 as TT's dream of qualifying for the 2024 Concacaf Championships ended on Tuesday.