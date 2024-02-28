Diego Martin Sporting Complex bowled out as venue in CWI regional four-day champs

The cricket field at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex - AYANNA KINSALE/ Newsday File Photo

The multipurpose Diego Martin Sporting Complex venue will no longer host matches in this year's West Indies regional four-day championship following its "unexpected unavailability," a Cricket West Indies (CWI) release confirmed on Wednesday.

With three rounds of the regional tournament already completed, the Diego Martin facility was scheduled to host matches in both rounds four and five, starting with the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) clash with the second-placed Leeward Islands Hurricanes from March 13-16. In round five, the Diego Martin Sporting Complex was slated to host the March 20-23 matchup between Leewards and Jamaica Scorpions.

The CWI release said, "the changes affect rounds four, five, six and seven of the competition, with venues being shifted to ensure the tournament match schedule proceeds as planned."

The fourth-round clash between Leewards and CCC will now be played at UWI Spec in St Augustine, with Leewards' clash with Jamaica being relocated to Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The release continued, "These adjustments are part of CWI's ongoing effort to provide the best possible conditions for competitive First Class cricket and to showcase the talent within the region. We look forward to welcoming fans to the new venues and encourage their continued support for their teams throughout the championship."

Windward Islands Volcanoes currently head the eight-team table with 62.2 points after recording three straight wins. Leewards (45.6 points), Barbados Pride (43.8 points), Jamaica (29.6 points) and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (27.6 points) occupy the spots from second through to fifth on the table.

The championship team in the four-day championship will receive US$250,000, with the second-placed team set to receive US$100,000.