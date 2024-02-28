Caricom launches 50th-anniversary rum blend

St Lucia Prime Minister Philip J Pierre presents a bottle of Caricom's 50th-anniversary rum blend to Guyanese president and new Caricom chairman Dr Irfaan Ali during the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Caricom Heads of Government in Guyana earlier this week. - Photo courtesy Caricom

CARICOM launched its 50th-anniversary rum blend during the ongoing 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Caricom Heads of Government in Guyana.

St Lucia Prime Minister Philip J Pierre presented the rum to Guyanese president and new Caricom chairman Dr Irfaan Ali.

A statement on February 28 said the new rum blend was packaged by the St Lucia Distillers Group and honoured the achievements of the Caribbean Community over the past 50 years.

“It is a specially selected blend of 12-year-old rums from the distillery’s unique collection of pot and column rum stills and aged in various oak casks and is one of several being developed by members of West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers’ Association to commemorate the Caribbean Community’s 50th anniversary,” the statement said.

The product will be distributed to Caricom, with limited quantities available for sale in local markets.

The St Lucia Distillers Group is the first West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers’ Association member to make a 50th-anniversary presentation to Caricom.

Caricom celebrated the anniversary on July 4, 2023.