ASJA, Toco earn promotion to SSCL premiership

-

ASJA Boys' College, San Fernando and Toco Secondary will play in the premiership division of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) next year.

The premiership division features the top ten teams in Trinidad and Tobago.

ASJA clinched the south championship title on February 27 with a win and Toco sealed the north championship crown with a victory of their own.

It was a close contest between ASJA and Shiva Boys' Hindu College, but the former prevailed by 16 runs.

ASJA posted 133 all out in 40.2 overs with Matthew Ramoogam hitting 42.

In response, Shiva Boys were dismissed for 117 in 48.2 overs as Rylee Gangoo ended with figures of 4/16 in ten overs.

Toco just managed to earn promotion. Their last round six-wicket win over Scarborough Secondary meant they finished ahead of Manzanilla Secondary on net run rate.

Scarborough were all out for 123 as Akini Gordon grabbed 3/19 for Toco.

Former national Under-15 player Zakilon Beckles then struck 41 not out to guide Toco to 127/4 in 21.1 overs to seal the win.

Toco and ASJA will test their skills next season against schools like Presentation College, Chaguanas; Naparima College; Fatima College; Vishnu Boys Hindu College; and Presentation College, San Fernando in the premiership.