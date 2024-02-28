Al-Rawi promises business hubs for communities

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi -

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi is promising communities across the country local economic development zones which will cater to their needs.

The first such initiative was launched on Wednesday in Pleasantville: a $700,000 structure on Parakeet Boulevard with six booths and a washroom that will be used to provide primarily food services to the community.

Al-Rawi told reporters there are several similar units being constructed across the country, with some as close as Bayshore, Marabella and Embacadere, San Fernando. He said these are to help foster entrepreneurship and to serve the needs of the community.

"Take the case of Embacadere: 2,200 people living in Embacadere, not one grocery, not one hairdressing spot, not one place for vegetables.

"Why? Why would 2,200 people have no facilities?

"Look here. Look at what $700,000 produces. Imagine that in every single HDC community across the country."

He said each community will be analysed and developments created to meet those needs. He said this is all part of local government reform and that similar projects will be rolled out over the next few months.

Speaking at the opening of the booths, San Fernando East MP and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning expressed the government's commitment to supporting the country's growing base of entrepreneurs.

"As you may or may not know, the non-energy sector in Trinidad and Tobago has now surpassed our energy sector. And due to some of the challenging times that we've had over the past few years, our people have become a lot more creative and entrepreneurial, and that is a good thing."

He also promised to continue to find the funds to support initiatives such as these.

San Fernando mayor and councillor for the area Robert Parris said the project ties in with the vision for the city.

"In San Fernando, we have the vending booths that are on Mucurapo Street and they're filling up one by one. They are creating suitable accommodations for business people. No longer is it suitable for persons to occupy the side of the street and ply their trade," he said.