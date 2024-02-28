12 compete for Mrs Trinidad and Tobago Universe

Mrs Universe delegates pose with the reigning Mrs Universe TT Alveada Meah at centre. -

TWELVE women are vying to represent this country at the Mrs Universe Pageant to be held in South Korea later this year.

Mrs Universe, now in its 47th year, is open to women who are not only married, but divorced or widowed, from across the world.

They must be between 18 and 55, have a family, a career and be involved in some charitable cause.

A media launch and sashing ceremony for the local leg of the competition took place on February 21 at the Host, Couva.

The delegates were sashed by Alveada Meah who is also the reigning Mrs TT Universe 2023 and national director of Mrs TT Universe.

Meah said this is the first time she is hosting the Mrs TT Universe Pageant, scheduled to take place in May.

“The winner of this pageant will represent TT at the 47th Mrs Universe Pageant in South Korea in October 2024.”

She said TT delegates will come up against competitors from over 100 countries.

At the sashing ceremony the delegates were also judged by the audience in terms of being the best choice. Receiving the Mrs Choicely Award was Rehyan Francois, who is representing Tacarigua.

For the best TikTok video, Sarah Inderlall, representing Chaguanas, won and received the Mrs Obsidian Wellness Spa and Salon award, which will provide her with full services until May 30.

Meah said she was excited to be hosting this event, “which is really to empower the most honourable married, divorced and widowed women from across the country, and giving them the opportunity to challenge themselves and make their voices heard on a global stage.”

Delegates:

Astrid Morillo – Cunupia

Avalon Felix-Semper – Siparia

Candice Deonarine – Freeport

Dianne Mollino – Valsayn

Melissa John-Ramsubagh – Claxton Bay

Petal Joefield- Malcolm – Moruga

Rehyan Francois – Tacarigua

Salisha Salamut-Forster – Maraval

Sarah Inderlall – Chaguanas

Shierneil Kimkeran – Morvant

Vanessa Seunal – Cedros

Wendy Thomas – Cascade