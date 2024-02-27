Woman Power show to mark International Women’s Day

FILE: Xavier Strings performing at the Miss TT World final at NAPA, Port of Spain, in November 2022 at which TT's representative at the current international pageant in India Ache Abrahams was crowned the winner. - Angelo Marcelle

Some of Trinidad and Tobago's leading entertainers are on the cast of Woman Power which is being held to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The Network of NGOs of TT for the Advancement of Women will stage Woman Power, an Evening of Excellence, on International Women's Day (IDW), March 8, at The Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

The cast includes Carol Addison, Vaughnette Bigford, Nailah Blackman, Nisha B, Xavier Strings, Nadia Batson and Neval Chatelal.

The event will be hosted by Wendy Fitzwilliam TT's 1998 Ms Universe winner.

The artistes come with a range of music and experience. Addison has long established a strong presence in business, music and ministry in the United States and around the world. Her career began as an R&B singer. Her music quickly climbed the charts and she became a household name, a media release said.

This dynamic performer wrote one of her signature and more popular songs, Born to Shine, after coming out of a bad relationship to express the inspiration from her mother who told her repeatedly she was born to shine. She has shared the stage with many internationally-acclaimed stars including, Pattie LaBelle, Lionel Ritchie, Cindy Lauper, Millie Jackson and Roberta Flack.

Addison an ordained minister in the Hungry for God Church in Brooklyn, New York. Through her music ministry she spreads the gospel and has also written a movie, A Pastor’s Secret, which premiered in September 2013 at Peter Sharp Theater, Broadway, NY. The release of her first gospel album, I am Free, was also celebrated on that occasion.

The popular Xavier Strings – sister Janine and Janelle Xavier – admit to having totally opposite personalities, but when they’re onstage with violins in hand, the music takes over. The stunning pair of musicians make the violin and viola sing: Janelle thrills audiences with her deep, throaty alto. Janine sometimes joins in with a soprano.

Janelle is the only string player in Divine Echoes, the national band operating under the Office of the Prime Minister. It’s a full-time job, involving not only performances and concerts, but also daily rehearsals and the sharing of skills, techniques and ideas with other musicians, the release said.

Although they are classically trained, the sisters delight in soca, chutney, reggae, tambrin, rapso, jamoo, zouk and fusion styles go hand in hand with classical music, rock, pop, R&B, jazz, middle-eastern and African music.

Showtime for Woman Power is 7.30 pm. Tickets are on sale at regular tickets outlets and at islandetickets.com