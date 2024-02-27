Wendy Fitzwilliam's son keeps clean sheet for TT Under-20s

Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam supports her son Ailan Panton and his team-mates during the TT Under-20 football match against Dominica in the Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifiers at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Sunday night. - courtesy TT Football Association Facebook page

MISS Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam has been in full support of her son Ailan Panton in Group D of the Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifiers, being played at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Fitzwilliam has been seen in the crowd watching her son, who is the starting goal-keeper for the TT Under-20 football team in the tournament. He was in the line-up for TT in victories over St Vincent and the Grenadines (3-2) on Friday and against Dominica (5-0) on Sunday. Panton is a former national Under-17 goal-keeper.

Panton, based at Darlington Soccer Academy in the US, will have to be at his best to prevent Canada from scoring on Tuesday night in the final match of Group D. Canada have been prolific in front of goal, scoring 12 goals in two matches including an 8-0 win over Dominica and a 4-0 victory over St Vincent and the Grenadines.

TT will need a win over Canada to advance to the 2024 Concacaf Championships. Canada only need to draw.