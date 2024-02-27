Visionary approach by ministry

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Following the recent extraordinary general meeting of the National Committee for Sustainable Community Development, I find it fitting to express my heartfelt appreciation for the tremendous work of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development toward this end.

As a resident of Marabella I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact of the ministry's initiatives, particularly the establishment of the Multi-Purpose Life Skills Centre which has been in operation since May 2023.

The centre has been a beacon of hope for our community, offering cycles of sewing classes to empower women in the Bayshore area to increase their earning potential. Additionally, the computer literacy training provided for all age groups has been instrumental in bridging the digital divide and equipping our residents with essential skills for the digital age. This initiative, supported by the national committee, exemplifies the transformative power of community-led sustainable projects.

I commend the ministry for facilitating stakeholder discussions and spearheading sustainable community development efforts across the nation. The Roadmap to Recovery emphasis on transforming community economies aligns perfectly with the initiatives we have seen unfold in Marabella and other pilot communities. The collaborative, multi-sectoral approach championed by the ministry is paving the way for inclusive and sustainable development in rural areas.

However, as we celebrate these achievements, it is crucial to acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead in our quest for sustainable community development. Rural communities like Marabella face unique hurdles such as limited resources, infrastructure constraints and entrenched socio-economic issues. It is imperative that we address these challenges with innovation, determination and a spirit of collaboration.

I encourage the ministry to keep backing projects like the Multi-Purpose Life Skills Centre in Marabella and to consider extending similar initiatives to assist more underserved communities. By prioritising skills development, economic empowerment and digital literacy, we have the opportunity to bring about positive transformations and nurture a true culture of resilience within our communities.

JUDE GARCIA

Marabella