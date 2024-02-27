USAID gives Caribbean marine life preservation US$5.8m boost

THE US Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated US$5.8 million to the region to help preserve endangered marine species and ecosystems.

The announcement was made at the 46th Regular Meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government in Guyana. It began on Sunday and ends on Wednesday.

USAID said the donation aims to help reduce threats to coastal-marine biodiversity and "build the resilience of coastal communities in the Caribbean to the negative impacts of climate change."

"The programme will focus on preserving endangered ecosystems and species such as mangroves and coral reefs, as well as communities of sharks, rays, marine turtles, and more.

"The work will also enhance climate resilience and the well-being of local communities including women, youth, persons with disabilities, LGBTQ and indigenous people."

The organisation also donated an initial US$10 million towards strengthening water security in Haiti.

"This support will help institutions plan for the financing and delivery of safe and reliable drinking water services before, during and after shocks and stresses such as climate crises, health pandemics and civil unrest."

A million Haitians will gain access to climate-resilient sources of safe water, it added.

These investments, among others, are part of the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE).

"Through PREPARE, the US will continue to partner with the people of the Caribbean to facilitate climate adaptation and resilience in the region.

"USAID’s climate work in the Caribbean supports Biden-Harris Administration priorities and works to advance the goals of the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC) 2030, of which USAID is a key partner.

PACC aims to advance climate adaptation and resilience and clean energy co-operation "through 2030 as we work toward meeting the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 sustainable development goals.""