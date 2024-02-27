TT U20s lose 3-0 to Canada, miss out on Concacaf Championship spot
Trinidad and Tobago’s hopes of advancing to this year's Concacaf men's under-20 championship were dashed on Tuesday night, when they were beaten 3-0 by Canada in their final qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.
With Canada leading group D on goal difference heading into the final match day, TT needed a victory to advance to the next phase of the competition.
Like their previous two matches against St and the Grenadines (SVG) and Dominica, the Canadian team looked a cut above their opposition, though, and goals by Myles Morgan, Santiago Lopez and Kevaughn Tavernier gave Canada a deserved three points and assured them of a place in the Concacaf under-20 championship from July 19 to August 4 in Mexico.
Canada led 1-0 at the half after a close-range tenth-minute goal by Morgan, with goals by Lopez and Tavernier further cementing the visitors' dominance in the second half.
Coach Brian Haynes said his TT team would come up with a game plan to defy a formidable Canada outfit. However, the young Soca Warriors looked lackluster and rarely troubled opposition goalkeeper Gregoire Swiderski as they and their fans left Mucurapo empty handed.
