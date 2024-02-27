TT U20s lose 3-0 to Canada, miss out on Concacaf Championship spot

TT U20 Duhrell Young, right, blocks Canada’s U20 Jesse Costa, during Concacaf U20 qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on February 27, 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Prentice)

Trinidad and Tobago’s hopes of advancing to this year's Concacaf men's under-20 championship were dashed on Tuesday night, when they were beaten 3-0 by Canada in their final qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

With Canada leading group D on goal difference heading into the final match day, TT needed a victory to advance to the next phase of the competition.

Like their previous two matches against St and the Grenadines (SVG) and Dominica, the Canadian team looked a cut above their opposition, though, and goals by Myles Morgan, Santiago Lopez and Kevaughn Tavernier gave Canada a deserved three points and assured them of a place in the Concacaf under-20 championship from July 19 to August 4 in Mexico.

Canada led 1-0 at the half after a close-range tenth-minute goal by Morgan, with goals by Lopez and Tavernier further cementing the visitors' dominance in the second half.

Coach Brian Haynes said his TT team would come up with a game plan to defy a formidable Canada outfit. However, the young Soca Warriors looked lackluster and rarely troubled opposition goalkeeper Gregoire Swiderski as they and their fans left Mucurapo empty handed.