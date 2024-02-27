TT boxer Nigel Paul shakes off injury, prepares for 2nd Olympic qualifier in May...

National boxer Nigel Paul, receives his 2024 I Choose Sport Brand Ambassador appointment, from Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, at Hyatt Hotel, Port of Spain on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago super heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul says he is working on getting himself in top shape as he aims to book his spot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the second set of Olympic boxing qualifiers in May.

Paul, 34, was expected to join TT's elite boxing team in a training camp in Spain ahead of preparations for the first boxing Olympic qualifier which will be held in Busto Arsizio, Italy from February 29 to March 12. However, owing to an injury, Paul opted against attending the training camp and subsequent qualifiers.

Instead, the imposing Paul is working towards the Olympic qualifiers which punches off in Bangkok, Thailand from May 23 and he is convinced he will be on the plane to Paris when the final punch is thrown.

"I feel good. Being one of the senior members of the team aside from Aaron Prince, the team really look at us to do something in terms of qualification," Paul told Newsday on Monday, after being named as one of the sporting ambassadors for the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and Sport Company of TT's (SporTT) I Choose Sport programme.

"Both Aaron Prince and I have been Olympians. The team is looking at us to qualify – maybe even both of us," Paul said.

"Confidence-wise, I know the association is backing me 100 per cent. All the boxing fans are backing me so I am feeling ready and prepared. The confidence is high."

In 2016 in his Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Paul was knocked out in the first round of his opening bout by Nigerian Efe Ajagba. In 2021, Paul made a bigger impact on the world stage when he captured TT's first-ever International Boxing Association World Championships medal with a bronze medal finish in the super heavyweight +92kg class in Serbia.

In January, Paul tasted victory in the elite male 92.5kg final at the national championship in Pleasantville after his opponent withdrew from the bout due to injury.

Paul said he would have loved to be with the rest of the team for the first Olympic qualifier, but he wants to give himself the best chance of delivering the goods for TT.

"Unfortunately, I am not with the team. I stayed home to see about an injury I am recovering from. I am doing some therapy and that kinda thing," Paul said. "I am trying to get myself to as close to 100 per cent as possible before I jump back into the ring.

"I am home and trying to get ready. I am trying to drop off the couple of extra pounds I would have gained from not being as active as I usually am. It is about trying to stay sharp and being as ready as I can for May."

TT's elite boxing team includes Paul, Prince, Angel George, Tianna Guy, Anthony Joseph, Ortega Jukhu, Donnell Phillips and Jeremiah Thomas. The team is coached by the pair of Reynold Cox and Ralwson Dopwell and they are expected to begin competitive action in the first Olympic qualifier on March 2.