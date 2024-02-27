Trinidad and Tobago tennis boys team win at Davis Cup

The Trinidad and Tobago doubles team of Kale Dalla Costa, right, and Jordell Chapman, second from right, defeated their opponents from Dominican Republic at the Junior Davis Cup. -

The Trinidad and Tobago boys tennis team won their latest series at the Junior Davis Cup in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Monday.

TT won three matches against home team Dominican Republic in Group D to win the series 3-0.

Kalle Dalla Costa and B'Jorn Hall both won their singles matches. Dalla Costa defeated Carlos Nadal in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, but Hall was made to work for his victory. Elio Mella won the first set against Hall 6-3, before the TT player stormed back to win the second set 6-0 and the third set 6-1.

Tobagonian Jordell Chapman and Dalla Costa then teamed up to get past Nadal and Ney Pimentel 7-5, 6-2 to end the series unbeaten.

The TT girls were unsuccessful in Group D of the Billie Jean King Cup also being played in the Dominican Republic, losing all three matches against Puerto Rico. Florida-based Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith fell 6-0, 6-0 to Carolina Castro and in the other singles match Madison Khan fell to Bela Martinez 6-0, 6-0 as Puerto Rico showed their quality.

The TT girls were more competitive in the doubles contest, but Campbell-Smith and Lilly Mohammed still lost 6-1, 6-1 to Martinez and Aurora Lugo.

On Sunday, the TT girls lost 3-0 to the Bahamas and the TT boys got past Barbados 3-0.

Both tournaments will continue on Tuesday.