Top clash in SSCL round seven

Presentation College Chaguanas batsman Jaden Joseph plays a shot against Fatima College during the Secondary Schools Cricket League Round Two premiership match, at Presentation College's school grounds, on February 20. - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

VISHNU Boys Hindu College can move to the top of the standings with a win over leaders Presentation College, Chaguanas and if they earn enough bonus points when the teams clash in round seven of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership division on Tuesday.

The teams will square off at the Presentation College school ground from 10 am.

Presentation have been perfect this season with six wins from as many matches and have a total of 112 points. Vishnu Boys are right on their heels in second position with 99 points after earning five victories in six matches.

Vishnu Boys team manager Rajesh Persad said his players are ready for the challenge ahead. He said, "The bunch of guys are very confident going into the game."

Both teams are loaded with ability with many of them representing national youth teams in the past. Andrew Rambaran and Ishmael Ali both have Trinidad and Tobago experience on the Vishnu Boys team and Fareez Ali, Alexander Chase, Justin Jagessar and Darius Batoosingh are among those on the Presentation team with national youth experience.

Persad said the teams are familiar with each other.

"The good thing about it is they know a lot of the players. They would have played against them on several occasions for zones and stuff like that. They know that both sides on paper have very strong teams and very similar, so they are confident."

Despite having a record of five wins from six matches, Persad said Vishnu Boys can perform at a higher level. "No you have not seen the best yet. Once we have all our players clicking you could see a show. Most of the fellas they are clicking in between, but if they click as a unit we could be looking at something special."

Persad, asked who he is hoping would take the lead on Tuesday, said, "The captain and the vice-captain, Andrew Rambaran and Ishmael Ali. We are also looking in the bowling department at our fast bowlers as well to do some initial damage."

Nashayn Bethelmy and Daniel Holder are the two fast bowlers expected to grab wickets. Presentation College, San Fernando will have a bye on Tuesday as their opponent El Dorado East Secondary are expected to forfeit their remaining matches this season because of challenges in fielding a team.

Fixtures:

Fatima vs Naparima, Fatima

Hillview vs Princes Town West, Honeymoon Park

Presentation, Chaguanas vs Vishnu Boys Hindu College, Presentation school ground

St Benedict's vs St Mary's, La Romain

Presentation College, San Fernando - Bye

Standings:

Team*GP*W*L*Pts*BP*TP

Presentation, Chaguanas*6*6*0*77*35*112

Vishnu Boys*6*5*1*60*39*99

Presentation, San Fernando*6*5*1*61*36*97

Fatima*6*4*2*44*29*73

Naparima*6*3*3*34*29*63

St Mary's*6*3*3*38*23*61

St Benedict's*6*2*4*24*29*53

Princes Town West*6*1*5*20*16*36

Hillview*6*1*5*12*19*31

El Dorado East*6*0*6*0*9*9