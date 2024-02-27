Symptoms, treatment of ovarian cancer

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

Maxwell Adeyemi

OVARIAN cancer can be very stealthy in its “attack” on women. Notwithstanding this fact, ovarian cancer gives signs and shows symptoms which most people clearly miss until it is too late.

Evidence suggests that this cancer begins in the fallopian tubes and moves to the ovaries, the twin organs that produce a woman’s eggs and the main source of the female hormones, estrogen and progesterone.

Ovarian cancer

symptoms

The symptoms of the disease include: bloating or pressure in the belly; pain in the abdomen or pelvis, feeling full too quickly during meals and urinating more frequently.

These symptoms can be caused by many conditions that are not cancer. If they occur persistently for more than a few weeks, seek a medical opinion.

Major predisposing

risk factors

Family history: A woman’s odds of developing ovarian cancer are higher if a close relative has had cancer of the ovaries, breast, or colon. Researchers believe that inherited genetic changes account for ten per cent of ovarian cancers. This includes the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, which are linked to breast cancer. Women with a strong family history should talk with a doctor to see whether closer medical follow-up could be helpful.

Age: The strongest risk factor for ovarian cancer is age. It’s most likely to develop after a woman goes through menopause. Using postmenopausal hormone therapy may increase the risk. The link seems strongest in women who take estrogen without progesterone for at least five to ten years.

Obesity: Obese women have a higher risk of getting ovarian cancer than other women. And the death rates for ovarian cancer are higher for obese women too, compared with non-obese women. The heaviest women appear to have the greatest risk.

Ovarian cancer

screening tests

There is no easy or reliable way to test for ovarian cancer if a woman has no symptoms. However, there are two ways to screen for ovarian cancer during a routine gynaecologic exam.

1. One is a blood test for elevated levels of a protein called CA-125.

2. The other is an ultrasound of the ovaries. Unfortunately, neither technique has been shown to save lives when used in women of average risk. For this reason, screening is only recommended for women with strong risk factors.

Diagnosing

ovarian cancer

Imaging tests, such as ultrasound or CT scans, can help reveal an ovarian mass. But these scans cannot determine whether the abnormality is cancer. If cancer is suspected, the next step is usually surgery to remove suspicious tissues.

A sample is then sent to the laboratory for further examination. This is called a biopsy which indicates the stage of the cancer.

Stages of

ovarian cancer

The initial surgery for ovarian cancer also helps determine how far the cancer has spread, described by the following stages:

Stage I: Confined to one or both ovaries

Stage II: Spread to the uterus or other nearby organs

Stage III: Spread to the lymph nodes or abdominal lining

Stage IV: Spread to distant organs, such as the lungs or liver

Treatment

Surgery

Surgery is used to diagnose ovarian cancer and determine its stage, but it is also the first phase of treatment. The goal is to remove as much of the cancer as possible. This may include a single ovary and nearby tissue in stage I. In more advanced stages, it may be necessary to remove both ovaries, along with the uterus and surrounding tissues.

Chemotherapy

In all stages of ovarian cancer, chemotherapy is usually given after surgery. This phase of treatment uses drugs to target and kill any remaining cancer in the body.

Targeted therapies

Researchers are working on therapies that target the way ovarian cancer grows. A process called angiogenesis involves the formation of new blood vessels to feed tumours. A drug called Avastin blocks this process, causing tumours to shrink or stop growing.

When women have both ovaries removed, they can no longer produce their own estrogen. This triggers early menopause, no matter how young the patient. The drop in hormone levels can also raise the risk for certain medical conditions, including osteoporosis. It’s vital that women have regular follow-up care after being treated for ovarian cancer.

After some women have been fully treated for ovarian cancer, they may discover that it takes a long time for their energy to return. Fatigue is a very common problem after treatment for cancer. Beginning a gentle exercise programme is one of the most effective ways to restore energy and improve emotional well-being.

Reduction of

ovarian cancer risk

Pregnancy: Women who have biological children are less likely to get ovarian cancer than women who have never given birth. The risk appears to decrease with every pregnancy, and breastfeeding may offer added protection.

Contraceptive pills: Ovarian cancer is also less common in women who have taken birth control pills. Women who have used the pill for at least five years have about half the risk of women who never took the pill. Like pregnancy, birth control pills prevent ovulation. Ovulating less often may protect against ovarian cancer.

Tubal ligation: Getting your tubes tied, medically known as tubal ligation, may offer some protection against ovarian cancer. The same goes for having a hysterectomy, which is a surgical removal of the uterus.

Removal of ovaries: For women with genetic mutations that put them at high risk for ovarian cancer, removing the ovaries is an option. This can also be considered in women over 40 getting a hysterectomy.

Low-fat diet: While there is no definitive diet to prevent ovarian cancer, there is evidence that what you eat can make a difference. Some studies have shown that women who stuck to a low-fat diet for at least four years were less likely to develop ovarian cancer. The cancer is also less common in women who eat a lot of vegetables, but more studies are needed.

Contact Dr Maxwell on 3631807 or 7575411