Soca Warriors provisional squad named for Copa qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago's Rio Cardines, right, in action against St Vincent on February 23 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - Photo courtesy TTFA -

SOCA Warriors head coach Angus Eve has named a 60-man provisional squad for the Concacaf Nations League play-in match against Canada on March 23 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, US.

The winnner of the match will qualify for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America in June. The top two picks in the 2024 Major League Soccer draft Tyrese Spicer (Toronto FC) and Wayne Frederick II (Colorado Rapids) have been called up by Eve, along with two players featuring for the national Under-20 team in the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifier – Rio Cardines and Lindel Sween.

Proivisional squad:

Goalkeepers – Denzil Smith (Club Sando FC), Nicklas Frenderup (Ranheim II, Norway), Christopher Biggette (Defence Force FC), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Jabari St Hillaire (Defence Force FC).

Defenders – Aubrey David (CS Cartagines, Costa Rica), Ross Russell Jnr (La Horquetta Rangers), Jesse Williams (CV Fuego FC, USA), Andre Raymond (GD Vilar De Perdizes, Portugal), Ryan Telfer (Miami FC, USA), Noah Powder (Northern Colorado Hailstorm, USA), Shannon Gomez (San Antonio FC, USA), Alvin Jones (Police FC), Justin Garcia (Defence Force FC), Leland Archer (Charleston Battery, USA), Sheldon Bateau (KVRS Waasland - SK Beveren, Belgium), Isaiah Garcia (Defence Force FC), Shervohnez Hamilton (Club Sando FC), Anthony Herbert (FC Haka, Finland), Jamal Jack (Club Sando FC), Kareem Moses (FF Jaro, Finland), Jelani Peters (Memphis 901 FC, USA), Josiah Trimmingham (Montego Bay United FC, Jamaica), Robert Primus (Police FC).

Midfielders – Michel Poon-Angeron (Athletic Club Port of Spain), Nathaniel James (Mt Pleasant FA, Jamaica), Duane Muckette (Athletic Club Port of Spain), Levi Garcia (AEK Athens FC, Greece), Daniel Phillips (St Johnstone FC, Scotland), Reon Moore (Defence Force FC), Neveal Hackshaw (Oakland Roots SC, USA), Andre Rampersad (HFX Wanderers FC, Canada), Kaile Auvray (Mount Pleasant FA), Kristian Lee-Him (IFK Eskilstuna, Sweden), Judah Garcia (AEK Athens FC, Greece), Kai Garvey (Simcoe County Rovers FC, Canada), Dantaye Gilbert (Jong PSV, Netherlands), Real Gill (Club Sando FC), Kevon Goddard (Defence Force FC), Ajani Fortune (Atlanta United FC USA), Andre Fortune (Nomme JK Kalju, Estonia), Wayne Frederick II (Colorado Rapids, USA), Molik Khan (Minnesota United FC, USA), Luke Phillip (Pt Fortin Civic), John-Paul Rochford (Athletic Club Port of Spain), Justin Sadoo (Defence Force FC), Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace FC, England), Daniel David (La Horquetta Rangers), Darren Buffonge (FC Emmen, Netherlands), Kaihim Thomas (Defence Force FC), Jomal Williams (Once Deportivo FC, El Salvador), Rhondel Gibson (Eagles FC), Liam Burns (Athletic Club Port of Spain).

Forwards – Malcolm Shaw (Atletico Ottawa, Canada), Brent Sam (Defence Force FC), Tyrese Spicer (Toronto FC, Canada), Isaiah Lee (La Horquetta Rangers), Marc Gangia (Dalum IF, Denmark), Justin Obikwu (Grimsby Town FC, England), Lindell Sween (Caledonia).