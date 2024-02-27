QRC, St Mary's set up final showdown in schools' water polo

QRC's Kerne Dick (L) guards his goal closely during Republic Bank Secondary Schools' Water Polo League (SSWPL) action against Fatima College at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva on Saturday. Photo courtesy Dawn Hackett. -

Rivals Queen's Royal College (QRC) and St Mary's College have set up a finals showdown in the boys' Form one category of the 2024 Republic Bank Secondary Schools' Water Polo League (SSWPL), after getting resounding wins in their semi-final matches at the Diego Martin community pool on Sunday.

QRC were relentless in their semi against the Combined Team, as they got a thumping 17-2 win after storming out to a 10-0 lead at the half. Alejandro Pereira led the charge for the Royalians with five goals, with Luke Gibson adding a goal in the fourth quarter to finish with four in the match.

The other semi was a closer contest, but St Mary's showed their quality against Fatima College to pull away with a handsome 11-6 win. Jean-Paul Charles-Pierre was the star of the show for the Saints and he scored all five of his goals in the second half to send his team through to the finals.

On March 10, QRC and St Mary's will battle for bragging rights to determine the champion team in the boys' Form one category.

In the girls' Form one category, St Joseph's Convent PoS (SJCPoS) and Bishop Anstey High School PoS booked their spots in the final in contrasting fashion. After trailing 2-1 to Holy Name after the first quarter, Bishop Anstey rallied to get a comeback 5-3 win. Denisha Haynes was in a class of her own for Bishop Anstey, and she scored all five goals to lead her team to the final.

St Joseph's Convent advanced to the final after St Francois Girls' College forfeited their semi-final encounter.

On Saturday, in the boys' under-14 category, Zachary Low was on a scoring spree for Fatima College with an impressive nine goals when they got an exciting 11-8 victory over QRC at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

QRC exacted revenge over Fatima in the boys' open category, though, as they got a big 14-7 win. Javier Jordan scored in each quarter and finished with seven goals for the game, but QRC keeper Kerne Dick was rewarded for a fine showing in goal with the Player-of-the-Match award.

In the girls' open category, Bishop Anstey pulled off a dramatic 10-9 win over St Joseph's Convent, with Sanaa Fraser leading the way with three goals. Trailing by a 7-5 margin at the half, Bishop Anstey were bailed out by the pair of Fraser and Player-of-the-Match Jenay Jordan who both scored two goals apiece in the second half to help their school complete the comeback win.

Action in the SSWPL will continue on Saturday when matches are contested in the boys' under-14 category and the respective open categories.