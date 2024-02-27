Presentation Chaguanas inch closer to SSCL title after 140-run win vs Vishnu Boys

Presentation College, Chaguanas batsman Justin Jagessar. - Jelani Beckles

PRESENTATION College, Chaguanas inched closer to the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership title with a 140-run win over Vishnu Boys' Hindu College in round seven yesterday to make it seven wins in a row.

The match between Presentation and Vishnu at the former's school ground was expected to be more competitive as the teams were first and second respectively in the standings heading into the contest. Presentation can seal the crown in the penultimate round next week Tuesday with a victory and if other results go their way.

Batting first, national youth player Justin Jagessar almost single-handedly led Presentation College, Chaguanas to 225 all out in 49.3 overs with an innings of 120. Jagessar, an opener, batted for more than 40 overs, anchoring the innings as wickets fell around him.

The second highest score for Presentation was 21 by Christiano Ramnanan. Despite Jagessar's form, Vishnu did well to limit the boundaries scored during the innings as Presentation progressed to 167/3 in 40 overs.

When overs started to run out, Jagessar started to attack the Vishnu bowlers. Attempting another aggressive shot, Jagessar was caught at long off. He cracked 13 fours and three sixes.

Vishnu Boys were strong in the field led by fast bowler Daniel Holder who showed his athleticism fielding in the deep. Wickets contined to fall as Presentation lost seven wickets in the last ten overs.

Spinners Ishmael Ali and Aaron Basant were the chief destroyers grabbing 3/12 and 2/32 respectively.

In reply, Vishnu Boys did not get close to the target as they were skittled out for 85. Basant tried to keep Vishnu Boys in the contest with a knock of 47, but it was not enough.

Aneal Rooplal and Alexander Chase did the bulk of the damage for Presentation taking 3/4 and 2/10 respectively.

Presentation coach Kelman Kowlessar said, "I think today the guys executed their plans perfectly starting with Justin and Christiano Ramnanan at the top and they saw out the two opening fast bowlers (Daniel Holder and Nashayn Bethelmy) and the spin of Ishmael Ali."

Kowlessar said after ten overs Presentation were only 30-odd as the Vishnu bowlers did not give away anything.

He said Jagessar was confident before the match bowled off. "Even before he came (to the ground) he said this is his game. He really put his head down and led from the front."

Kowlessar said his team's batting is not as strong as it was earlier in the season with injuries to Fareez Ali and Jaden Joseph.

There is a proud cricket history at Presentation College, Chaguanas, but the title has eluded the team in recent years. Kowlessar said it was heart warming to see all the support yesterday.

"Apparently the message got out in the school today (yesterday)...and even when the bell rang (at the end of lunch) they won't going back to their classes, teachers had to come and find them. It means a lot to the school...the teachers came out, the principal was out there."

Presentation College, San Fernando are still in with a chance to win the title also, after winning by default over El Dorado East Secondary to move into second position.

In other matches, Naparima College got past Fatima College by four wickets; St Benedict's College continued their late season form with a five-wicket win over St Mary's College; and Hillview crushed Princes Town West Secondary by 255 runs.

Summarised Scores:

PRESENTATION, CHAGUANAS 225 (49.3 overs) (Justin Jagessar 120, Christiano Ramnanan 21; Ishmael Ali 3/12, Aaron Basant 2/32) vs VISHNU BOYS 85 (28 overs) (A Basant 47, Matthias Ramdular 23; Aneal Rooplal 3/4, Alexander Chase 2/10). Presentation won by 140 runs.

FATIMA 216/8 (50 overs) (Isaiah Fernandes 53, Zachary Siewah 47, Adrian Mahase 38; Mathew Cooper 2/36, Roberto Badree 2/39, Oshan Gobin 2/44) vs NAPARIMA 220/6 (46.5 overs) (Amrit Pittiman 70, Jonathan Ramnarace 61, Stefan Katwaroo 32 not out; Z Siewah 2/43). Naparima won by four wickets.

HILLVIEW 344/4 (50 overs) (Andre Suglal 147, Joseph Mendoza 111 not out) vs PRINCES TOWN WEST 89 (Tyler Ramroop 4/10, Suglal 2/15, Jordan Mohammed 2/32). Hillview won by 255 runs.

ST MARY'S 131 (Jesse Sookwah 68, Arshad Harrilal 17; Jonathan Jebodh 3/24, Mikkel Mentor 2/16, Kevin Kanhai 2/25) vs ST BENEDICT'S 134/5 (Aidian Basdeo 39 not out, Shiva Harripersad 21, Josh Telemaque). St Benedict's won by five wickets.