Need for campaign by two ministries

THE EDITOR: The recent accident involving a student while on a pedestrian crossing should have triggered an educational campaign, especially from the mainstream media. If the mainstream media still thinks that there is a responsibility to educate the public.

Especially when most of the comments have displayed their ignorance and lack of knowledge about the law and the Highway Code.

However, I also add that the Ministry of Works and Transport needs to educate its traffic wardens, licensing officers, etc. Same for the police service.

The Ministry of Education needs to educate its principals and by extension students and parents. Let us hope that parents will stop parking and double parking within the limits of the pedestrian crossing.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail