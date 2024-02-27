Marva Newton & Kairi Kaiso launches jazz concert series

Marva Newton & Kairi Kaiso will launch off the second year of Anthony’s Cari-Jazz @ Kafe Blue concert series on February 29.

Anthony’s Cari-Jazz (ACJ) is a nine-month jazz concert series featuring popular local jazz artistes, invited musicians and university music students, a media release said. It allows local artistes to explore Caribbean jazz sounds, rhythms, styles, and genres. The featured artistes will work with a trio of musicians provided by ACJ for an hour of performance time.

Special guest jazz saxophonist Jamie Ghany will open for Newton & Kairi Kaiso – an acoustic quartet that performs traditional calypso music through the ages. Formed in 2011, the group continues to build a steady following with its organic vocals, vibe and melodies. Its mission is to keep indigenous calypso music alive, while paying homage to the legends of the art form, the release said.

The quartet will feature Newton on guitar and lead vocals, Michelle Marfan-Urquhart on flute and backing vocal, Nicole Carter vocal and percussion, and James Fenton – cajon and percussion.

The release said Anthony's Cari-Jazz is a private, not-for-profit organisation whose purpose is to find, support, and promote Caribbean jazz and its jazz artistes worldwide. It said it produces daily and weekly features on social media such as Artiste of the Day, Panjazz Tuesday, Kaisojazz Saturday, Artistes of the Week, and This Week in Caribbean Jazz. The platforms have garnered over 14,700 viewers and listeners worldwide, the release said.

Part proceeds from Anthony’s Cari-Jazz @ Kafe Blue goes to supporting the annual ACJ Student Award programme.

Showtime is 8 pm at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

For more info: 477-2242.