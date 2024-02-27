Glen Martin exhibits Poise at Horizons

Artist Glen Martin returns to Horizons Art Gallery with Poise – an exhibition highlighting the grace, elegance, and harmony of his subjects.

Known for his very distinct artistic style that captures women in portraiture and forested landscapes, this body of work promises to be worth the look, a media release said.

Martin was born in Port of Spain and currently resides in New York, USA. His early education consisted of all aspects of commercial art including drawing and lettering. His talent and efforts eventually led him to the prestigious Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, on a full scholarship. It was there that he earned his bachelor’s in fine art with a major in illustration and painting. He has since had nothing short of a successful career spanning 40 years, starting in 1974 with his first shows being sponsored by the Royal Bank.

Martin has used various media to convey his concepts including ceramics, printmaking, etching and linocut but he is primarily known for his beautifully rendered landscapes and figurative paintings which he executes in oils and acrylics. His palette is vibrant and as such his colours glow on the canvases; his impressionist style evoking romantic and warm tones that have made him a favourite among collectors, the release said.

“I could not have done all those exhibitions… from the 70s to this present time without the influence of the many artists and their work here in TT. Many whom I collaborated with and are no longer with us. Their artistic energy also gave me the inspiration to push on,” Martin said in the release.

Martin surrounds himself with inspiration and advises budding artists to do the same. He is observant of human activity and finds himself being captivated by it, expressing this on his canvases. His female figures clothed in white against soft backgrounds and his colourful musicians moving within the scene convey both energy and emotion as he captures the forms.

His work hangs in private collections internationally and he has shown in many prestigious galleries in the United States, the release said.

The exhibition opened February 27 and can be viewed at 37 Mucurapo Road, St James, until March 9 from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.