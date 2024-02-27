Fix this please, Mr Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I write on behalf of many of our senior citizens in the El Socorro area who have tried countless times to contact the El Socorro Health Centre by telephone, but no one ever answers.

Asked the reason for this, the head nurse said the telephone is in a different room and they don't hear when it rings.

I am therefore asking Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to kindly put things in place so that the senior citizens and, more so, the residents of El Socorro and environs can access the health centre by telephone to avoid wasting time.

SUMINTRA SAMAROO

via e-mail