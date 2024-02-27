Families of Maraval triple murder victims urge youth to make better choices

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Two relatives of the three men killed in a triple murder shooting incident near the Maraval police station say young people need to make better life decisions.

Antonio Trim, 29, Jevone Peters, 32, and Kirby Victor, 37, were in a car at Saddle Road, Maraval on Monday evening when they were ambushed by gunmen and their car was riddled with bullets.

The three men died at the scene.

None of the trio's relatives could say why they were targeted by gunmen.

But one of Trim’s relatives told Newsday, Trim made some questionable life decisions.

The relative said Trim was spoken to about his life choices on several occasions but ignored the advice offered to him.

Victor’s relatives, speaking with reporters at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, also said he “took the wrong track.”

“He went down the rabbit hole. How far down the rabbit hole? We don't know because he never exposed any of us to it. He kept it from us.”

But Peters’ relatives painted a different picture of him.

They described him as a loving man who doted on his seven-year-old daughter.

They said they had no idea why he might have met such a violent death.

Peters was driving the car in which the trio were killed.