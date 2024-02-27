Carnival changing, not dying

Narcenio "Senor" Gomez wearing his costume entitled "The Golden Boot" on Carnival Monday on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain in 2012. - Photo courtesy Maria Nunes

THE EDITOR: Carnival's popularity may be shifting, but it's not necessarily dying. Several factors could explain the empty stands on both days of the QP Savannah and Superdome events.

One factor is the high cost associated with Carnival, including costume prices and admission fees for fetes. These costs can be prohibitive for many, leading to a decline in attendance.

Additionally, changing interests and priorities among younger generations could play a role. Younger people may be more inclined to spend their money on different experiences or may not feel as connected to traditional Carnival celebrations.

However, it is important to note that Carnival is still a significant cultural event for many people. The North Stand being filled for the Panorama events indicates that there is still a strong interest in certain aspects of the festival. It is possible that Carnival may be evolving to cater to different audiences or that new innovations are needed to revitalise interest.

It should be mandatory for all Carnival bands to have toilets, and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) should provide toilets for the crowds at the Savannah. This would ensure the comfort and dignity of participants and spectators, especially girls, who currently have to resort to urinating between trucks.

Providing adequate facilities would enhance the overall Carnival experience and promote a more hygienic and respectful environment for everyone involved.

While there may be challenges facing Carnival, it is premature to say that it is dying. It may be going through a period of transition, but there could be opportunities to adapt and rejuvenate the celebration to ensure its continued relevance and vibrancy.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail