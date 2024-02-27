Agard, Anthony, Perisco star at swim meet

Marlins Swim club’s Zachary Anthony. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

ALEJANDRO Agard, Zachary Anthony and Zara Perisco all earned more than 100 points to end the National Long Course Age Group Championships as the most successful swimmers after Sunday night's final session.

Perisco of Marlins Swim Club was the bright spark in the girls 11-12 age group and continued that dominance on Sunday. She won the 200-metre backstroke in two minutes, 44.42 seconds (2:44.42) to claim yet another gold medal at the meet and more importantly dip under the Carifta B standard of 2:46.59.

Also on Sunday, Perisco won the 50m freestyle in 29.09 seconds to achieve the Carifta B standard. Perisco ended the 11-12 girls category with 101 points, showing her quality in the freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke events.

Agard of Marlins copped 126 points in the boys 13-14 category. He also ended the meet in fine form by copping the 200m backstroke in 2:27.07.

Anthony, also of Marlins, showed his class in the boys 15-17 age group ending with 120 points. He swam his way to the Carifta B standard of 24.32 in the 50m freestyle by stopping the clock in 24.01.

The other swimmers who ended categories with the most points were N'Neka Antoine of Bluefins Aquatics (8 and Under girls); Andrew Giddings of Bluefins (8 and Under boys); Zahara Anthony of Marlins (9-10 girls); Marcus Nesbitt of RWB Aquatic Academy (9-10 boys); Jeremiah Mahabir of Tidal Wave Aquatics (11-12 boys); Aimee Le Blanc of Marlins (13-14 girls); Keryn Burke of Atlantis Aquatics (15-17 girls); Kiara Goodridge of Blue Dolphin (18 and Over women); and Johann-Matthew Matamoro of Tidal Wave (18 and Over men).