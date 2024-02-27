11 schools participate at Youth Voice Conference

Brianna Simon, student of South East Port of Spain Secondary School, speaks on the topic of safeguarding for a panel discussion along with Kyra Lucio-Barrow of Bishop Anstey High School at An Ear for Youth Youth Voice Conference at Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain on Friday. - Faith Ayoung

THE Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association hosted its second successful Youth Voice Conference at the Bishop Anstey High School's Jubilee Hall in Port of Spain on Friday.

Yesterday, a media release by the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC), said, "This year’s conference focused on empowering youth, giving a listening ear to many young people who attended the conference to voice their opinion based on their individual research prior to their attendance."

The four main topics discussed were sport and climate change; social inclusion and integration; community and volunteerism; and safeguarding.

Themed An Ear For Youth, the conference served as a platform for engaging in discussions on crucial topics that impact young people in today’s growing and changing economy. TTOC’s trained safeguarding official and president of the TT Rugby Union Maria Thomas; co-founder of Can Bou Play Foundation and former national footballer Yohance Marshall; geographic information system specialist Dayreon Mitchell; as well as family case manager at the Children’s Life Fund Authority Kelvin Polson led the discussions.

Keynote speaker and master of ceremonies Akeisha Mc Donald, delivered an inspiring message, urging participants to "speak loud, speak with positivity, speak bigger, speak with vitality.”

A total of 11 schools participated in the conference with representation from both Trinidad and Tobago. The event saw the active involvement of 81 students and teachers who eagerly contributed to the enlightening conversations from the panel discussions.

TTOC president Diane Henderson in her opening remarks, encouraged with inspiring words. "Let your voices soar, unbothered by convention," she said. "Be courageous in your convictions, for it’s through dialogue that we seek understanding."

Her words resonated with the audience, setting a positive tone for the entire conference. Henderson thanked the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Sport and Community Development, Puma, First Citizen Bank, Holiday Foods and Subway who made the conference possible.