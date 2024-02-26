Trinidad and Tobago U-20s rout Dominica, keep tabs on Canada

Trinidad and Tobago's Rio Cardines, right, in action against St Vincent on February 23 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - Photo courtesy TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago's Under-20 men’s team cruised past Dominica 5-0 on Sunday night to keep their hopes alive of a spot at this year’s Concacaf Championships and the 2025 U20 World Cup.

Needing to win to keep tabs on table leaders Canada, TT got off to a flying start at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, scoring four in the first half. Michael Chaves, TT’s match winner on Friday, opened in the third minute.

Forward Larry Noel scored a brace in the 19th and 35th minutes, followed quickly after with the fourth from Rio Cardines in the 37th minute.

Second-half substitute Derrek Garcia completed the rout, scoring in the 83rd minute.

Earlier on Sunday, Canada maintained its perfect lead at the top of the four-team standings, beating St Vincent and the Grenadines 4-0.

Sheffield United forward Tavio Ciccarelli scored a hat-trick for the Canadians, with Alessandro Biello scoring the other.

Canada, 8-0 winners over Dominica in the opening match on Friday, now lead the standings with a vastly superior goal-difference to TT, who needed a late goal to get past St Vincent and the Grenadines 3-2 in both teams’ opener, in Friday’s second match. Canada sit on six points with a positive goal difference of 12 goals, compared to TT’s six.

TT and Canada will meet in their final qualifying match. TT will need an outright victory to top the group, ahead of Canada.

Only the group winners will progress to the Concacaf Under-20 Championship, a qualifying event for next year's Under-20 World Cup.