​Rancho Quemado man jailed for 2006 killing

- File photo

ALMOST 18 years after a woman was found murdered in the Erin district, a High Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in jail with hard labour.

On Thursday, Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo passed the sentence on John Joseph of South Trace in Rancho Quemado after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A police statement on Friday said Joseph was sentenced to 22 years in jail, but the time he had spent in custody would be deducted.

This means he will only spend another four years, six months and 18 days in jail. The victim, Susan Mala Ramnarine, was last seen alive on September 7, 2006, at her home in Erin. The same day, her relatives reported her missing to the South Western Division police.

The next day, her body was found. The release did not give details of the murder.

Joseph was 18 when the police arrested and charged him with murder.

On January 16, he went on trial and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Cpl Ramdeen of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III), now ASP, laid the charge.