Oil spill clean-up keeps Lambeau Anglican, Scarborough Secondary closed

The Scarborough Secondary School on Milford Road, Tobago. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Lambeau Anglican Primary School and Scarborough Secondary School will remain closed until further notice. The two schools were closed from Ash Wednesday owing to poor air quality stemming from the February 7 oil spill, identified as bunker fuel by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

The Division of Education tried to reopen the school on February 21, but air quality tests conducted by the Environmental Management Agency were not favourable.

According to a media release from the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology on Sunday, the schools will continue to be closed.

“We want to reassure you that the quality checks conducted by the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and other authorised agencies, indicate that the quality remains within normal levels. However, due to the ongoing clean-up efforts along the coast, there may still be an offensive odour present in the surrounding areas. Therefore, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and staff to extend the closure until the situation is at a satisfactorily level.”