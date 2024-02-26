Man stabbed to death in Sangre Grande

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Sangre Grande in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ancil Ramkhelawan, 36, was standing in front of a burger cart shortly after midnight near East Lime Casino.

While standing there, Ramkhelawan, of Graham Trace, Sangre Grande, got into an argument with another man.

The two began to fight and the suspect stabbed Ramkhelawan in his chest.

Ramkhelawan fell to the ground and died from his injuries at the scene.

The suspect fled before police could arrive.

Police have received several leads and an investigation is ongoing.