Family of murdered man unhappy with lack of police patrols

File photo -

After the death of Keston Lamorelle, his family members in Eamon Lane, Valencia, say they are unhappy with the lack of police presence in their area.

Lamorelle was killed by assailants who broke into his house at around 2.45 am on Sunday and shot him in his kitchen.

According to police, Lamorelle was awakened by noises near the back door of his small wooden house.

Moments later, two men called out to Lamorelle and instructed him to “come out.”

When Lamorelle failed to do as they said, the men broke down his door and shot him in the head while he stood in the kitchen.

Lamorelle’s family spoke with the media at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James on Monday.

They said they have little confidence that police can get crime under control and cited the lack of patrols on their street as an example of the police’s inability to cope with the crime situation.

They said Lamorelle’s death was the first time in years they had seen police on their street.

“They have to do something. Some places need police protection because which part we living, it doesn't have none in that.”

“They go just come when something happen. That’s the only time they will come inside there,” said one woman.

The relative said she is displeased with the lack of updates given by the police when matters are reported.

Relatives described Lamorelle as a “community man” who was always happy to help anyone in any way he could.

“Anything anybody asks him to do, he will come and do it. If any one of us call him, he will come. That is how he is.”

One relative recounted her last interaction with Lamorelle hours before his death, saying she had asked him for a favour.

“I was asking him to fix something for me. He came three times and he said was coming back because he going to get something down the road. He had on white and black. I never see him after that. All I hear is that he get shot.”

“He was a real loving person. He was a community person. He always there for everybody. That’s how he was.”

She said he never had any threats against his life.

“He is not the type of person to give any trouble or look for any bacchanal with nobody. He's not a troublesome person. He don't harass nobody. He’s always there for everybody.”

The relative said Lamorelle will always be remembered for his singing as some of her fondest memories are of them singing together.

“He always singing. He loves to sing slows like R Kelly and thing like that.”

She said she was leaving his killers’ fate in the hands of God.

“All I go say is justice and God go deal with it because he didn't deserve it. God go deal with them. Don't worry.”