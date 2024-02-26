Disaster risk conference, expo carded for June

Conference creator and industry specialist Stacey-Ann Pi Osoria - Photo courtesy PODS Emergency Management Consultancy & Solutions

AN all-encompassing disaster risk-management conference will take place from June 3-5, bringing together emergency responders, researchers and public and private organisations to strengthen resilience to hazards.

The three-day Trinidad and Tobago Disaster Risk Management Conference and Expo and event will take place at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Conference creator and industry specialist Stacey-Ann Pi Osoria shared an overview of the event, saying, “Disaster risk management is not just about responding to emergencies; it’s about a heavy focus on proactive prevention, preparedness, and mitigation in building resilience.

Osoria said the conference “is a crucial platform for stakeholders across various sectors to unite, learn from each other, and chart a course towards a more disaster-ready Trinidad and Tobago.”

The conference will take the theme All Hands on Deck.

It will bring together partners and stakeholders to promote integration, collaboration, and country-level implementation, organisers said, “and to explore the barriers that impede the building of our resilience to hazards, ultimately reducing the impact on lives, livelihoods, businesses, and communities.”

Among the topics to be explored are comprehensive disaster-management policy and legislation, the role of executive leadership, HSSE and facility management in emergency and incident management, business continuity, cyber security, building resilient cities and climate change adaptation.

Additionally, there will be interactive learning labs and demonstrations on technological and product advances in the field, such as flood early-warning systems, flood barriers and mobile shelters.

Organisers said the conference has been endorsed by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, the Tobago Emergency Management Association, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, and the American Chamber of TT.

The event welcomes registration by diverse participants, including emergency responders, the private sector, researchers and academics, NGOs and humanitarian organisations and individuals interested in building disaster resilience.

Registration will begin on March 1 and can be done at www.ttdrm.com.