We object to breeding cage plan for flamingoes

THE EDITOR: The TT Field Naturalists’ Club (TTFNC) objects to the reported plans to construct a breeding cage for flamingos at the Winston Nanan Caroni Bird Sanctuary.

The TTFNC, a society for the study of natural history, is one of the oldest clubs existing in TT, having been founded on July 10, 1891. The club is a volunteer, non-profit organisation. Its main objectives are to bring together people interested in the study of natural history, the diffusion of knowledge thereof, and the conservation of nature and natural resources.

The following statement on the plans to construct the breeding cage was made by the conservator of forests at the inauguration of the boardwalk at the sanctuary’s visitor centre on February 2, as reported in the Trinidad Guardian on February 5:

"We have the approval under PSIP to continue the expansion of the boardwalk project. We will have a flamingo enclosure where, at the side of the boardwalk, flamingoes will be housed and bred, allowing visitors to experience this beauty without actually venturing further into the swamp,”

Without further information, the statement on the proposed project seems to suggest the creation of a mini-zoo-like attraction at the sanctuary for local and visiting tourists.

The club views this approach as being inappropriate for a setting such as a wildlife sanctuary which is focused on preserving wildlife and their habitats

in situ. Local visitors and tourists alike go to the sanctuary to see flora and fauna in their natural environment.

The statement on enclosures can only suggest the introduction of artificial constructs and the supporting equipment (even if an open-air enclosure). However, this will serve only to despoil the natural environment that visitors wish to enjoy. There are already flamingos on display in enclosures at the Emperor Valley Zoo, so any priority being placed on duplicating this man-made experience at the sanctuary is perplexing.

The flamingos at the sanctuary are already in their natural habitat which allows people to understand and appreciate the features and aspects of the ecosystem that supports this current wild bird population, among other bird species that reside at the sanctuary.

Furthermore, the Forestry Division is already strained for resources (human and financial), so the expansion of its scope to maintain and care for captive wildlife seems counter-productive and may inadvertently weaken its ability to do its job elsewhere.

While efforts to upgrade the visitor experience at the sanctuary are most welcome, the TTFNC believes that it needs to be done with careful consideration of a wide group of stakeholders. As a national resource, the people of TT have a right to participate in its management.

TT Field Naturalists’ Club

management committee

admin@ttfnc.org