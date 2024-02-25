Trinidad and Tobago face Jamaica ahead of Copa play-in

TT forward Reon Moore. - TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago's men’s football team will take on the Reggae Boyz next week in two preparation matches ahead of TT’s Copa America qualifying encounter against Canada on March 23.

The TT Football Association announced the friendlies in a promotional post on its social media pages on Saturday.

The two matches will be played in Trinidad. No further details were disclosed.

TT played Jamaica three times last year, twice in friendly matches in Montego Bay, before the two met at the Gold Cup in June. The Soca Warriors won the second friendly 1-0 after the first match ended goalless.

The two teams met again in the group stages of the Gold Cup in June with Jamaica easing to a 4-1 victory.

Jamaica were also responsible for sending Canada into the Copa America playoff match, beating them on the away goals rule after the two played to a 4-4 draw on aggregate in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal in November.

TT also missed out on an automatic place at the 2024 Copa America, losing 4-2 on aggregate to the US, despite winning the second leg 2-1 in Port of Spain.

The winner of the one-match playoff will join Jamaica, USA, Mexico, Panama and either Costa Rica or Honduras as the Concacaf representatives at the Copa America, which will be hosted in the US from June 20-July 14.