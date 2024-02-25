Tree falls, kills hunter in Biche

File photo -

A 55-year-old hunter is dead after a tree fell on him.

The man, identified as Samaroo Ragoonanan of Obrien Trace, Biche, was out hunting with friends in a forested area at La Salelle Road in Biche when he disappeared.

Police were called by Ragoonanan’s friends and officers found him some time later motionless under the tree early Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.